The UK economy grew again in February, official data show

The UK took another step away from the recession which plagued it at the tail end of last year as gross domestic product grew again in February, the Office for National Statistics said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to rise 0.1% in February, according to the official statisticians.

They also revised the previous estimate for January from 0.2% to 0.3% growth.

The production side of the economy was strong, contributing the most to the UK’s overall growth as output from the sector rose 1.1% in February, compared to a 0.3% fall in January.

Construction sector output fell by 1.9%.

“The economy grew slightly in February with widespread growth across manufacturing, particularly in the car sector,” said ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.

“Services also grew a little with public transport and haulage, and telecommunications having strong months.

“Partially offsetting this there were notable falls across construction as the wet weather hampered many building projects.”