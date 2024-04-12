Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The UK economy grew again in February, official data show

GDP rose 0.1% in February, slightly slower than January’s 0.3% growth.

August Graham
Friday 12 April 2024 07:10
The ONS released new GDP data on Friday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
The ONS released new GDP data on Friday. (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK took another step away from the recession which plagued it at the tail end of last year as gross domestic product grew again in February, the Office for National Statistics said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to rise 0.1% in February, according to the official statisticians.

They also revised the previous estimate for January from 0.2% to 0.3% growth.

The production side of the economy was strong, contributing the most to the UK’s overall growth as output from the sector rose 1.1% in February, compared to a 0.3% fall in January.

Construction sector output fell by 1.9%.

“The economy grew slightly in February with widespread growth across manufacturing, particularly in the car sector,” said ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.

“Services also grew a little with public transport and haulage, and telecommunications having strong months.

“Partially offsetting this there were notable falls across construction as the wet weather hampered many building projects.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in