Three apologies after several days of mobile network issues

Mobile operator Three has apologised to customers after an issue hit its network for the fourth day running, leaving thousands of customers without connectivity.

The firm said in a statement on Monday that an unspecified “issue” had affected its network, but that services were now “recovering”, although it said its customer services were still unavailable.

It apologised to customers for the issue – which was the fourth consecutive day the company had been hit by, and apologised for, a network issue, but has not commented further on what has caused the ongoing problems.

“Following an issue with our network that started earlier, services are now recovering,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“We know a number of our customers are still waiting on their service to be restored, and our engineers are working to fully fix it.

“Our customer services are still impacted and unavailable, so please check back here for the latest updates.

“We are very sorry for the issues with service over the past few days and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

According to service outage tracking website, Downdetector, more than 12,000 reports were made to the site about issues with Three on Monday morning.

That followed the mobile operator confirming it had suffered network issues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – at one point urging customers to “fully restart their device” in order to reconnect to its network.

Three is currently the subject of a potential merger with Vodafone in a £15 billion deal which would create the UK’s largest mobile network.

Last month, the UK’s competition regulator announced it was launching a formal investigation into the proposed deal over concerns it could have a negative impact on mobile competition in the UK market.