Timeline of strikes due to hit Britain over Christmas and into January

Thousands of ambulance workers across England and Wales have walked out, crippling services across the country a day after an unprecedented nursing strike.

Meanwhile, nurses in Scotland overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government on Wednesday, with the Royal College of Nursing saying it will announces strike dates in early January.

However, planned pay strikes for Thursday and Friday by more than 1,000 railway cleaners were called off, as were stoppages by ground handling staff at Heathrow and security guards on Eurostar.

But services ranging from postal deliveries to health services are still set to be hit by walkouts from now into January.

Here are some of the strikes planned:

– December 22

National Highways workers will begin a walkout in London and the South East.

Unite members working for Highlands and Islands Airports will stage another strike.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) strike continues in the North West, Yorkshire and Humber and North Wales.

Rural Payments Agency (RPA) staff will continue their walkout.

Unison workers at the Environment Agency will refuse to provide on-call cover for unexpected incidents.

– December 23

Royal Mail workers will walk out in another national strike.

The National Highways workers’ strike continues in London and the South East.

The DVSA strike continues in the North West, Yorkshire and Humber and North Wales.

– December 24

RMT railway workers will stage another strike from 6pm.

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

Royal Mail workers will continue a national strike.

The DVSA strike continues in the North West, Yorkshire and Humber and North Wales.

Unison staff at Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents.

PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.

The National Highway workers’ strike continues in London and the South East.

– December 25

The RMT rail strike will continue, although no train services run on Christmas Day.

Unison staff at the Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents.

PCS members with Border Force continue their strike.

The National Highway workers’ strike continues in London and the South East.

– December 26

The RMT rail strike will continue, meaning limited Boxing Day services are likely to be cancelled.

TSSA members at operator CrossCountry are also set to strike.

PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.

Unison staff at the Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents until 9am.

– December 27

The RMT rail strike continues until 6am.

The TSSA strike at CrossCountry continues.

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

– December 28

Ambulance workers and other NHS staff with the GMB union will stage another strike.

DVSA driving examiners’ strikes will start in the West Midlands, the Eastern region and the East Midlands.

TSSA members working for Great Western Railway (GWR) and West Midlands Trains (WMT) will strike from 12pm.

PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.

– December 29

The DVSA strike continues in the West Midlands, the Eastern region and the East Midlands.

TSSA strikes at GWR and WMT will continue.

PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.

– December 30

Road strikes by National Highways employees will begin in the West Midlands and the South West.

The DVSA strike continues in the West Midlands, the Eastern region and the East Midlands.

PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.

– December 31

London bus workers at Abellio to strike.

Road strikes by National Highways employees will continue in the West Midlands and the South West.

Unison staff at the Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents.

PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.

– January 1

National Highways workers to stage two-day action in all areas of the country.

The DVSA strike continues in the West Midlands, the Eastern region and the East Midlands.

Unison staff at the Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents.

– January 2

Unison staff at the Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents until 9am.

– January 3

RMT members at Network Rail to launch fresh strikes.

RPA staff will resume their walkout.

All PCS members at National Highways, working for the traffic officer service, will take action.

– January 4

The DVSA driving examiners’ strike starts in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

Traffic officer service workers at National Highways will continue their walkout.

The RMT rail workers’ strike continues.

UK-wide National Highways strike continues.

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

– January 5

Train workers at 15 operators with the Aslef union to stage a 24-hour walkout.

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

– January 6

RMT rail workers will stage another 48-hour strike.

National Highways workers to stage a two-day action in the East Midlands and eastern England.

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

RPA staff to continue their walkout.

– January 7

The RMT rail workers’ walkout continues.

National Highways workers will continue their strike in the East Midlands and eastern England.

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

– January 8

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

– January 9

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

RPA staff to continue their walkout.

– January 10

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will stage a national strike in primary schools, special schools and early years sites.

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

RPA staff to continue their walkout.

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

– January 11

EIS, joined by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, will stage another national strike in secondary schools and secondary special schools.

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

– January 12

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

– January 13

RPA staff to continue their walkout.

– January 16

EIS to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until February 2, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

– January 19

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

– January 25

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

– January 26

London bus workers at Abellio to continue strike.