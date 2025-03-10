Trade tensions and tariffs pushing down shipping rates, Clarksons says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares in the world’s largest shipping broker have dived by nearly a fifth after warning that the shipping market was being rocked by an uncertain geopolitical future marred by global conflicts, trade tensions, and tariffs.

Clarksons, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, said 2025 had started with even more uncertainty than previous years, amid new tariff plans introduced by US President Donald Trump.

This was causing rates charged by shipping companies to fall over the start of the year, which has brought down the value of deals.

The wars in Gaza and Ukraine “underscore the importance and fragility of global supply chains”, chief executive Andi Case said, with some 1,300 ships around the world subject to sanctions.

This has led to a significant changes in terms of the movement of energy and resources around the world, driving the biggest increase in tonne miles – which measures the movement of cargo – in the sector for 15 years.

Furthermore, the firm flagged the impact of disruption to trade routes across the Red Sea following attacks on ships that began towards the end of 2023.

Traffic through the Suez canal remained at historically low levels in 2024, Clarksons said, although conditions in the Panama canal eased.

The company nonetheless reported an pre-tax profit of £112.1 million for 2024, up slightly on the previous year, with its broking division bolstered by an increase in commodity trade and amid higher shipping costs last year.

“The geo-political outlook remains uncertain as we enter 2025, with ongoing regional conflicts and trade tensions creating uncertainty for markets reflected by freight rates and asset values currently lower than 2024,” Mr Case said.

“The resolution or continuation of these events during the year will provide potential headwinds and tailwinds to the group’s performance as we support our clients through this complexity.”

Shares in Clarksons were down nearly 19% on Monday morning.