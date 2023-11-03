Jump to content

Trade union stalwart Jane Loftus dies after short illness

Tributes were paid by her union, the CWU.

Alan Jones
Friday 03 November 2023 14:52
A CWU banner (Belinda Jiao/PA)
(PA Archive)

A senior official at one of the country’s leading trade unions has died.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it was deeply saddened to announce that its president and chairwoman of its postal executive, Jane Loftus, died following a short illness.

This news will be extremely upsetting to us all

Dave Ward

A statement by CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “This news will be extremely upsetting to us all.

“Jane was a huge figure in our union over many decades and we know branches, representatives and members will be shocked and saddened by this news.

“We will of course find an appropriate way to mark Jane’s legacy in this union in due course.

“However, Jane will be remembered for her passion and commitment and for her inspirational campaigning against all forms of injustice and discrimination – both within the CWU and the wider movement.

“At this moment in time our thoughts are with Jane’s husband Chris, her daughter Joanne and her family and on behalf of the whole union we offer them our heartfelt condolences.”

