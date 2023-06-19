Train drivers at 16 operators to refuse to work overtime

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train drivers at 16 rail operators will refuse to work overtime for six days next month in the long running dispute over pay.

Aslef said its members will withdraw non-contractual overtime – known as rest day working – from Monday July 3 to Saturday July 8.

The action coincides with the first week of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Train companies affected are: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; GWR; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway main line; SWR depot drivers; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

This action, short of a strike, follows another round of overwhelming votes in favour of continuing to take industrial action, which Aslef announced last week.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “Once again, we find ourselves with no alternative but to take this action.

We don’t want to inconvenience the public. We just want to see our members paid fairly Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary

“We have continually come to the negotiating table in good faith, seeking to resolve this dispute.

“Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the government that they do not want an end to the dispute. Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to do down our industry.

“We don’t want to inconvenience the public. We just want to see our members paid fairly during a cost of living crisis when inflation is running at above 10%, and to not see our terms and conditions taken away.

“It’s time for the government and the companies to think again and look for a resolution.”