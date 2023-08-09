Train drivers vote to continue industrial action in long-running pay dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train drivers at several rail companies have voted to continue industrial action in their long-running dispute over pay.

Aslef said the results of new ballots for strikes on passenger services in England and on London Underground showed continued support from drivers.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “The results of these new ballots show the determination of our members to win this dispute.

“That’s why I am calling on the train companies, and the Government that stands behind them, to do the right thing and return to the negotiating table with a new offer and prevent more disruption to passengers and businesses in Britain.”

Aslef members at Chiltern, East Midlands, Northern and TransPennine voted in favour of continuing with strikes after being reballoted after six months under employment law.

Drivers at c2c were balloted for the first time and also voted heavily in favour.

Drivers at freight operating company Direct Rail Services also voted in favour of industrial action in a separate dispute over pay.

London Underground drivers also backed industrial action in a reballot in another dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on the Underground, said: “These huge votes, from the high 90s to 100%, in favour of action, demonstrate just how determined our members are to protect their terms and conditions at work from the effects of the Government’s attack on TfL (Transport for London) funding.

“As always, we are prepared to discuss and negotiate, but we will never accept detrimental changes being imposed on Aslef’s members.”