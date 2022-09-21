Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’

It comes just weeks after Mr Byford helped deliver a funding package with the Department for Transport.

PA Reporter
Thursday 22 September 2022 00:44
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner.

Sky News reports Mr Byford’s departure from the role, which he has held since 2020, is expected to be announced on Thursday morning.

It comes just weeks after Mr Byford helped deliver a deal with the Department for Transport over a funding package to help the service cope with potential lost revenue caused by uncertainty over post-pandemic demand.

Mr Byford (left) with London mayor Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

TfL expects to receive around £1.2 billion of funding from the Government until the end of March 2024 to help, should passenger numbers not recover at the budgeted rate.

Recommended

However London mayor Sadiq Khan warned a “significant funding gap” remained, and on Wednesday announced £500m would be made available to help TfL make up for any shortfall between now and when the Government funding deal expires.

Sky reports Mr Byford notified Mr Khan of his intention to resign several months ago, and he is expected to leave before the end of the year.

On top of the pandemic, the 57-year-old steered the organisation through a number of substantial challenges including massive industrial action, delivery of the £19 billion Elizabeth line, and an influx into the capital of thousands of passengers for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and to pay their respects after her death.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in