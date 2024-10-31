Transport for London plans to set up dedicated solar farms to power Tube network

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Transport for London (TfL) is planning to set up dedicated solar farms that can help to power the Tube network.

The transport body said it is looking for a delivery partner to invest in the project as it launched a competitive tender process on Thursday.

The purpose-built solar farms could provide up to 64 megawatts of clean energy, which is around 5% of the electricity needed to run the London Underground network, it said.

We want to stay ahead of the curve and make a significant contribution to the acceleration of Great Britain’s grid transition towards net zero Lilli Matson, Transport for London

TfL is the largest single electricity consumer in the capital, with an electricity demand of approximately 1.6 terawatt hours (TWh) per year – equivalent to the electricity consumed by around 420,000 or 12% of London homes.

The project comes as part of the transport body’s efforts to reach its target of 100% renewable source electricity across its operations by 2030.

TfL said it will also contribute to delivering Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s target of a net zero carbon London by 2030.

Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief safety health environment officer, said: “As London’s strong, green heartbeat, we’re unlocking new ways to make our network and the energy we consume greener.

“We’re inviting bidders to help us deliver purpose-built solar photovoltaic (PV) farms for the Tube network, in a move to make the energy we use and rely on cleaner, greener and potentially more cost-efficient.

“By opening up new opportunities in the energy market and creating green jobs along the way, this is a start of a long-term journey to decarbonise London’s iconic transport system.

“We want to stay ahead of the curve and make a significant contribution to the acceleration of Great Britain’s grid transition towards net zero.”

Following the tender process, the appointed partner will design and deliver proposals for solar farms and connecting infrastructure near the network.

TfL said that by entering into private wire agreements with a dedicated delivery partner, it will directly receive zero-carbon electricity from a local facility.

Soon the District line won’t be the only green route on the Tube Rosie Allen, Green Alliance

This means it will be able to bypass the National Grid’s centralised sources and Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) and therefore reduce pressure on the central electricity grids, and potentially generate financial savings in the long term.

Frank Gordon, director of policy at the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology, said: “As one of the largest procurers of electricity in the South East, this is a considerable opportunity for the solar industry to partner with a leading public organisation and start to roll out innovative solutions for decarbonising our energy supplies.

“As the UN’s recent warnings on likely future temperature rise make clear, the time for such action is now and has never been more clear both environmentally but also economically, with the spikes in fossil fuel bills in recent times.”

Rosie Allen, policy adviser at Green Alliance, said: “It’s exciting to see this innovation into powering London’s Tube network with solar.

“TfL is continuing to trailblaze on sustainable transport.

“Soon the District line won’t be the only green route on the Tube.”

The initiative is part of TfL’s wider strategy to drive sustainability across London, including transitioning its support vehicles and buses as well as improving energy efficiency and identifying opportunities to generate renewable energy across its estate.

Work is under way to procure power purchase agreements that aim to purchase a significant proportion of TfL’s required electricity from renewable energy sources via the grid.