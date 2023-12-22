Transport workers vow that strikes will continue until pay dispute is resolved

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Transport workers have vowed that strike action will continue next year until there is a resolution to a long-running pay dispute.

Train and bus services in Northern Ireland have been halted for the fourth time in December as workers continue industrial action.

Members of the Unite, GMB and Siptu unions, employed by public transport company Translink, started the 24-hour action at midnight on Friday.

The unions have argued for a cost-of-living pay increase.

Translink has apologised to its passengers for any inconvenience caused by the strike action.

Previous strikes took place on December 1, 15 and 16.

Retail and hospitality chiefs have expressed concern about the impact of the industrial action during some of the busiest trading days before Christmas.

Unite shop steward Andy Scott was among the striking workers on the picket line outside the Europa Bus Centre in Belfast city centre.

He said: “It’s the the fourth strike and it’s the fourth day we’ve had no wages.

“It is unfortunate but it has to be done to make (Northern Ireland Secretary) Chris Heaton-Harris give us the pay rise that we are entitled to.

“We are not just doing this for ourselves, we are doing it for all the public sector workers. It is a big sacrifice for us to lose four days’ pay in the month of December.

“We are still strong and everyone is still committed.”

Political parties took part in talks with Mr Heaton-Harris earlier in the week where they were offered a £3.3 billion financial package from the UK Government which could cover public sector pay awards if devolved government was resurrected.

This situation impacts all public sector workers and needs to be resolved at the Northern Ireland Executive level Translink statement

But the DUP, which is refusing to participate in the Stormont Assembly until unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed, has indicated it remains in discussions with the Government.

The unionist party has argued that the Government could proceed with the public sector pay awards ahead of any agreement to restore Stormont.

However, the Northern Ireland Office has insisted it is for devolved departments to make final decisions on pay policies and that the UK Government has no authority to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland.

Mr Scott said: “The Secretary of State, he has the power to intervene and to give us it and he is just holding us all to ransom.

“Why should we pay a price for our Government not (being) able to sit together?

“All public sector workers are entitled to their pay rise, we have been fighting for this from April, it is about time we got it.

“I would hope we will be out on the same day showing our support. We have to get this sorted.

“We are too far into it now to back down and the strikes will continue unless we get a pay rise.”

In a statement, Translink said none of its bus or train services would operate on Friday due to industrial action, and full timetables would resume on Saturday.

“We remain fully committed to entering constructive pay negotiations. However, this can only be done once the budget issue has been resolved,” Translink said.

“This situation impacts all public sector workers and needs to be resolved at the Northern Ireland Executive level.

“We have urged our colleagues to reconsider and pause this action in light of the social and economic impact it will have at this time.

“Passenger information is available through the media, on the website www.translink.co.uk/industrialaction, through social media, in stations, and on buses and trains. The contact centre will also remain open 028 90 666630.

“We apologise to all our passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.”

There will be a “generalised day of action” by public sector workers in Northern Ireland, including health workers, midwives, radiographers, teachers and civil servants on January 18 over pay.