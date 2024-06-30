Jump to content

Travelodge seeks to recruit more than 300 new staff

Alan Jones
Sunday 30 June 2024 08:39
Hotel giant Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill more than 300 jobs across its business (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Hotel giant Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill more than 300 jobs across its business.

The company, which operates more than 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, employing some 13,000 people, is looking to hire full- and part-time employees.

We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent customer service

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge

The jobs include hotel managers, bar staff, cleaners and receptionists as well as head office roles such as sales and customer services.

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge director of people operations, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent customer service.”

