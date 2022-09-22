Travelodge set to recruit hundreds of housekeeping staff

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travelodge is planning to recruit hundreds of housekeeping workers across its chain of hotels.

The company said the positions are ideal for parents looking for a job that works around the school run.

Careers advice is being offered to help parents return to work, with flexible hours to suit family life.

Hannah Thompson, Travelodge’s chief people officer, said: “We are currently looking to fill 230 roles within our housekeeping teams, who are the heroes of our business.

“With a comprehensive training and development programme in place for all new starters, our Parents’ Programme makes it easier for mums and dads to work around the school run and climb the career ladder whilst raising their family.”