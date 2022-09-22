Travelodge set to recruit hundreds of housekeeping staff
The company said the positions are ideal for parents looking for a job that works around the school run.
Travelodge is planning to recruit hundreds of housekeeping workers across its chain of hotels.
Careers advice is being offered to help parents return to work, with flexible hours to suit family life.
Hannah Thompson, Travelodge’s chief people officer, said: “We are currently looking to fill 230 roles within our housekeeping teams, who are the heroes of our business.
“With a comprehensive training and development programme in place for all new starters, our Parents’ Programme makes it easier for mums and dads to work around the school run and climb the career ladder whilst raising their family.”
