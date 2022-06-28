Troubled Amigo to return to lending with new brand

It comes after the firm suspended its guarantor lending in March 2020 in order to work through a backlog of allegedly unaffordable loans.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 28 June 2022 10:13
An Amigo loans advert
An Amigo loans advert

Troubled sub-prime lender Amigo has set out plans to return to lending after a two-year hiatus marred by claims that it mis-sold loans.

Shares in the business moved higher on Tuesday morning after it announced plans for new loan products under a different brand.

It comes after Amigo suspended guarantor lending in March 2020 in order to work through a backlog of allegedly unaffordable loans.

The company spent around a year fighting for survival in the courts amid a deluge of customer complaints.

However, last month it was granted High Court approval for a rescue plan which included compensation for past customers.

Recommended

Amigo’s new management team has taken learnings from Amigo’s past to ensure a customer-centric compliant and responsible culture is at the core of the business as well as an improved underwriting process with enhanced affordability checks for customers

Amigo

On Tuesday, Amigo said it plans to bring new lending products to the market as a result, subject to approval by the financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Amigo said it intends to restart lending by February next year and will aim to raise cash over the next year in order to support plans to hand money back to creditors.

It said its new loan products will trade under a new brand, RewardRate.

The company said it “aims to offer more affordable, responsible and flexible finance for underserved consumers who currently have few borrowing options”.

“RewardRate also seeks to provide a pathway out of higher cost finance to cheaper credit by enabling those who make their loan payments on time to reduce their APR by up to 15 percentage points.

“In shaping the proposition, Amigo’s new management team has taken learnings from Amigo’s past to ensure a customer-centric compliant and responsible culture is at the core of the business as well as an improved underwriting process with enhanced affordability checks for customers.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in