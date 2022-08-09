Truss hits back at ‘declinist talk’ of Tory rivals

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has hit back at claims that her plans for an emergency tax-cutting budget would be an “electoral suicide note”, accusing Rishi Sunak’s supporters of spreading “portents of doom”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who is backing the former chancellor in the Conservative leadership contest, said Ms Truss’s promise to scrap the increase in National Insurance would do little to help families struggling with soaring prices.

But on a campaign visit to Huddersfield, the Foreign Secretary dismissed what she described as “declinist talk”, insisting the country can look forward to the future with optimism.

“What I care about is Britain being successful. I don’t agree with these portents of doom. I don’t agree with this declinist talk,” she said.

Dominic Raab said Liz Truss’s plans are an ‘electoral suicide note’ (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

“I believe our country’s best days are ahead of us. And what I’m going to do, if selected as prime minister, is keep taxes low, get the economy growing, unleash the potential right across Britain. That’s what I’m about.”

Ms Truss has come under fire after she indicated there would be no more “handouts” if she became prime minister, despite warnings that average household energy bills could hit almost £4,000.

However – in a sideswipe at Mr Sunak’s decision to put up taxes while he was in the Treasury – she said the priority has to be reducing the tax burden in order to stimulate growth.

“What I am talking about is enabling people to keep more money in their own pockets,” she said.

“What I don’t believe in is taxing people to the highest level in 70 years and then giving them their own money back. We are Conservatives. We believe in low taxes.

“Of course we will need to deal with the circumstances as they arise. My fundamental principle is that people should keep more of their own money.

“We will see what the situation is like in the autumn, but I am committed to making sure people are supported and I am committed to growing the economy.

“We can’t get the economy growing if we have the highest tax rates for 70 years in this country.”