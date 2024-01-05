Tube strikes go ahead after last-ditch pay talks break down

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strikes by London Underground workers will go ahead from Friday evening after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a pay dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out throughout the next week, causing huge disruption to services.

The union is in dispute over a 5% pay offer and other issues including travel facilities.

The action will begin at 6pm on Friday when maintenance train workers at Ruislip Depot will walk out for 24 hours.

Control staff will strike on Sunday for 24 hours and from Monday to Wednesday nearly 10,000 RMT members will strike across the Tube.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Transport for London has failed to avert this strike by not offering a deal that was acceptable to our members on London Underground.

“We do not take strike action lightly but we are determined to get a negotiated settlement on pay, travel facilities and a grading structure that means our members will not lose out.”

Strikes by London Underground workers will be as follows:

– Friday January 5, 1800 hours, to Saturday January 6, 1759 – maintenance train workers at Ruislip Depot

– Sunday January 7, 0001, to Monday January 8, 2359 – LU Control Centre, track access control and power control

– Monday January 8, 0001, to Wednesday January 10, 2359 – including station staff and train operators

– Tuesday January 9, 0001, to Thursday January 11, 2359 – service controllers, signallers and line information