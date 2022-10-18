Jump to content

TUC leader calls for general election to end turmoil

Frances O’Grady said the entire Tory Government is ‘toxic’ and has to go.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 18 October 2022 11:28
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady with TUC Deputy General Secretary Paul Nowak (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A senior union leader has launched an angry attack against the Government and called for a general election amid the continuing political turmoil.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, pledged to fight plans to introduce further legislation on taking industrial action, as unions continue to hold strikes in growing disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Addressing her final TUC Congress before stepping down, she said: “Some say Liz Truss must go. I think they’re wrong.

“This whole rotten Tory Government must go. The Tories are toxic. It’s time for change.

“We need a general election now.”

She told delegates at the conference in Brighton that Jeremy Hunt may be the new Chancellor, but it was “the same old story”, continuing: “We know who creates real wealth in this country.

“It’s not hedge fund managers who made a mint by betting on the pound crashing.

“The real wealth creators are the people of this country.”

She said the cap on bankers’ bonuses was being lifted as public sector workers were having their pay driven down and benefits were being cut, describing it as “Robin Hood in reverse”.

And Ms O’Grady added: “I have a message for Liz Truss: Working people are proud of the jobs we do; We work hard. We work the longest hours in Europe.

“Yet, thanks to your party’s 12 years in Government, millions are struggling to make ends meet.

“We don’t need lectures on working harder.

They got us through the pandemic, and we owe them. Give public servants a real pay rise now.

Frances O'Grady

“This country needs a proper plan for fairer, greener growth.”

Ms O’Grady said the TUC was already co-ordinating industrial action, adding: “When workers are left with no choice but to vote for strike action for decent pay, I say: bring it on.”

The TUC leader said that with inflation in double figures, the country did not need wage restraint.

“It’s time for profit restraint,” she said.

“Taxpayers helped business with their bills.

“Now it’s time to make business play their part. No lay-offs this winter.

“No boardroom bonanzas and no shareholder sprees.

“Put the cap back on the bankers’ bonuses.

“Let’s have a bigger windfall tax on greedy energy giants, and don’t just bail out them out – bring them into public ownership.

“It’s time to do right by the people who’ve done us all proud.

“They got us through the pandemic, and we owe them. Give public servants a real pay rise now.”

