Twitter to make staff cuts after Elon Musk takeover

The workforce is expected to be told by email on Friday if they are being laid off.

Martyn Landi
Friday 04 November 2022 07:52
There have been suggestions that as much as half of the social media giant’s global workforce could be cut (PA)
There have been suggestions that as much as half of the social media giant’s global workforce could be cut (PA)
(PA Wire)

Twitter is expected to inform staff on Friday whether they are to be dismissed as part of job cuts in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover.

There have been suggestions that as many as half of the social media giant’s global workforce could be cut.

Twitter employs more than 7,500 people around the world.

Mr Musk is thought to want to drastically reduce costs at the company after completing his 44 billion dollar (£39 billion) takeover of the platform last week and has since tweeted “we need to pay the bills somehow” in relation to further plans to begin charging a monthly subscription for users to keep their verified blue tick badge.

According to an internal email reportedly sent to staff, the job cuts are “an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path” and action is “unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward”.

Staff have been told that everyone will receive an email by 9am PST (4pm GMT) on Friday, with those who are affected by the cuts set to receive the message on their personal email address rather than the one associated with their work.

“Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email,” the internal email said.

Some staff working overnight have already claimed to have been logged out of their Twitter laptops and internal messaging systems.

Mr Musk has promised to make sweeping changes at the company and has already removed the entire board, leaving himself as the sole executive, and pledged to change how the site handles content moderation.

He has also suggested allowing banned accounts, including that of former US president Donald Trump, back onto the site.

His plans to overhaul the Twitter Blue subscription service so that it gives users the blue tick verification badge in exchange for a monthly fee is also reportedly set to be introduced later this month.

