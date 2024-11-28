Typhoo Tea tumbles into administration after 120 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Typhoo Tea has fallen into administration after more than 120 years.

The historic drinks business filed a notice to appoint administrators on Wednesday, according to official filings.

The collapse follows several years of declining sales, mounting debts and even a break-in at its Wirral factory last year.

Insolvency specialists at Kroll have been appointed to oversee the administration process and are hoping to strike a rescue deal for the business.

It is understood the business has fewer than 100 employees.

Sky News has reported that Supreme – the London-listed vaping product and drinks manufacturer – is close to striking a deal to buy the business from insolvency.

A spokesman for Kroll said: “As reported recently, the company has experienced significant cash flow constraints as a result of supply chain disruptions and subsequent service issues.

“The company has been exploring a sale of the business and assets which is in the process of concluding.

“The administration process provides Typhoo Tea with protection, allowing the joint administrators to finalise the sale in order to rescue the business.”

Typhoo’s latest company filings showed that it made a £38 million loss last year, while sales fell by a quarter to £25.3 million.

In August 2023, Typhoo suffered a blow when trespassers broke into the company’s former factory in Merseyside and occupied the site for several days.

Typhoo said at the time that they caused “extensive damage” and made the site “inaccessible”.

The company had been trying to sell the factory, in a deal which eventually went through in June 2024.

But Typhoo said the incident made up the bulk of £24 million of exceptional costs that year, and that it had “materially” affected its day-to-day running.

Founded in 1903, Typhoo has long been one of Britain’s best-known tea brands, but the decline in recent years has pushed it to the brink of going out of business.

Since 2021, private equity firm Zetland Capital has been its majority shareholder.