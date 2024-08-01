Uber expands partnership with GMB union

Support truly

Delivery giant Uber has expanded its partnership with the GMB union, it has been announced.

Uber Eats will partner with the GMB, with couriers across the UK able to be represented by the union.

The GMB said the partnership builds on the “landmark” agreement between the union and Uber, signed in 2021.

GMB representatives and Uber Eats leaders will meet quarterly to discuss issues affecting couriers.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: “This deal between GMB and Uber Eats is good news for couriers. We will now be fully engaged on improving their pay and conditions and making work better.”

Matthew Price, Uber Eats UK general manager, said: “Uber Eats is delighted to build our partnership with GMB that first began in 2021.

“We strongly believe that couriers should have flexibility, protections and benefits when they earn with us.

“Today’s partnership agreement will mean that together we can continue to raise the standard of flexible work for couriers across the UK.”

Minister for employment rights Justin Madders said: “GMB and Uber working together reflects this Government’s commitment to bring a new era of partnership that sees representatives of employers and unions working together in co-operation and through negotiation.

“This kind of partnership between business, trade unions and working people is fundamental to our mission for economic growth and security. Our Plan to Make Work Pay, which will see an Employment Rights Bill be introduced within the first 100 days, is a significant step towards delivering this ambition.”