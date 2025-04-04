UK and European markets expected to extend losses after tariff woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK and European stocks are expected to extend their losses on Friday morning after tariff concerns shook the global financial markets.

Asian markets have begun Friday with further declines after heavy losses across the world’s key financial markets.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 1.5% and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.4%, adding to losses in the previous session, as traders continued to digest the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

It comes after Mr Trump’s “liberation day” announcement on Wednesday, in which he hit countries with a wave of tariffs.

The FTSE 100 fell to a three-month low in Thursday’s trading after the news that British exports to the US would face a blanket 10% tariff.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Dow Jones and S&P indexes both suffered their worst days since 2020.

It came as analysts at Barclays said there was a “high risk that the US economy enters a recession this year”.

Setting off to attend a golf tournament in Florida on Thursday, Mr Trump told reporters he thought things were going “very well”, adding: “The markets are going to boom.”

As a result, market analysts have pointed towards another, slightly shallower drop in the FTSE 100 after markets open on Friday.