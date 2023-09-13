Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK economy declines by more than expected in July amid strike impact

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.5% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 13 September 2023 07:13
The ONS has revealed the latest GDP data for July dropped by 0.5% (Victoria Jones/PA)
The ONS has revealed the latest GDP data for July dropped by 0.5% (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

The UK economy shrank surprisingly sharply in July as the health sector was impacted by further industrial action and retailers were knocked by wet weather.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.5% in July.

Economists had forecast a 0.2% decline for the month.

It came after a 0.5% monthly increase in June.

Recommended

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Our initial estimate for July shows that GDP fell; however, the broader picture looks more positive, with the economy growing across the services, production and construction sectors in the last three months.

“In July, industrial action by healthcare workers and teachers negatively impacted services, and it was a weaker month for construction and retail due to the poor weather.

Manufacturing also fell back following its rebound from the effect of May’s extra bank holiday.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in