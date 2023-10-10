For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is forecast to record the weakest economic growth across the G7 group of advanced economies next year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It came as bosses at the finance body said the global economy is “limping along” amid pressure from persistent inflation and higher borrowing costs in its latest economic outlook.

The IMF, in a new assessment of the UK economy, marginally upgraded its growth prediction for UK gross domestic product (GDP) this year to 0.5%, from 0.4%.

It would be the second weakest performance across the G7, behind Germany, according to the United Nations’ financial agency.

The IMF however downgraded its forecasts for the UK’s economic growth next year.

It had previously pointed towards 1% growth for 2024 but on Tuesday reduced this prediction to 0.6% amid pressure from higher interest rates.

This would represent the worst growth rate across all of the G7, while Canada is expected to have the strongest growth, at 1.6%.

Darren Jones, Labour’s shadow Treasury secretary, said: “Britain is still paying the price for the Conservatives’ disastrous mismanagement of the economy that is forecast to leave us with the lowest growth in the G7 and working people worse off.

“Rishi Sunak is too weak to take the tough decisions and Jeremy Hunt has no plan to repair the damage the Conservatives have done to our economy.

“At this week’s party conference in Liverpool, Labour has set out a serious plan to boost growth, make working people better off and get Britain’s future back.”

Global GDP is expected to rise by 3% this year and 2.9% next year, according to the latest forecast.

The prediction for 2023 was held the same against the organisation’s previous prediction in July, while its forecast for 2024 saw a 0.1 percentage point decline.

IMF director of research, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said: “The global economy continues to recover from the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis. In retrospect, the resilience has been remarkable.

“Despite war-disrupted energy and food markets and unprecedented monetary tightening to combat decades-high inflation, economic activity has slowed but not stalled.

“Even so, growth remains slow and uneven, with widening divergences. The global economy is limping along, not sprinting.”

The IMF also predicted that the UK would see consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 7.7% for the current year, with this set to slow more sharply to 3.7% next year.