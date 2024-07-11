Jump to content

UK economy returns to growth in May

The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product increased by a stronger-than-expected 0.4% in May

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 11 July 2024 07:15
The UK economy grew quicker than expected in May as more shoppers returned to high streets and construction work recovered, new figures show (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK economy grew quicker than expected in May as more shoppers returned to high streets and construction work recovered, new figures show (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK economy grew quicker than expected in May as more shoppers returned to high streets and construction work recovered, according to official data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4% in May.

It came after no growth was recorded in April when damp weather hit consumer spending.

Economists had predicted that GDP would increase by 0.2% in May.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The economy grew strongly in May, with all the main sectors seeing increases.

“Many retailers and wholesalers had a good month, with both bouncing back from a weak April.

Construction grew at its fastest rate in almost a year after recent weakness, with housebuilding and infrastructure projects boosting the industry.”

