UK post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein finalised

The UK has finalised a post-Brexit trade deal with Norway Iceland and Liechtenstein the Government has announced.

International trade ministers agreed the deal in principle last month, but said the deal has now been signed by representatives from all nations.

The Government said the deal will be a major boost for the four non-EU nations, which had a trading relationship worth £21.6 billion last year.

Ministers said the move will boost the digital, financial and professional services sectors, as well as reduce tariffs on British exports and support international jobs.

The UK is Norway’s top trading partner outside of the EU.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s deal signing is a landmark moment for trade between the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

“It will support jobs, cut red tape, and open up more opportunities for the UK.

“I urge businesses across the country, from farmers to fintech, to seize the fantastic opportunities this deal presents.”

Norway’s minister of trade and industry Iselin Nybo said: “The UK market is of great importance to Norway.

“Today marks an important step in our future relationship with the United Kingdom.

“I am proud that we have concluded an ambitious and comprehensive free trade agreement, which will provide predictability and opportunities for our businesses, investors, students and workers in the years to come.”