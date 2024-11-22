UK retail sales slide in October amid pre-Budget uncertainty
Retail sales volumes, which measure the quantity bought, decreased by 0.7% in October, the Office for National Statistics said.
British retailers saw sales fall last month on the back of uncertainty before the autumn Budget, according to official figures.
Clothing stores had a particularly weak month, with industry data suggesting mild October weather may have caused shoppers to hold off buying more warm winter clothing.
It comes after retailers witnessed 0.1% growth in September. This was revised down from a previous estimate of 0.3%.
The fall in October was heavier than expected, with economists having predicted a 0.3% decline.
ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Retail sales fell back in October following three months of growth.
“The fall was driven by a notably poor month for clothing stores, but retailers across the board reported consumers held back on spending ahead of the Budget.
“However, when we look at the wider trend, retail sales are increasing across the three month and annual periods, although they remain below pre-pandemic levels.”