UK services firms ‘skirt with recession’ as activity slows for third month

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s services sector saw a lacklustre October with activity falling for the third month in a row as businesses continue to “skirt with recession”, an influential survey has found.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 49.5 in October, up fractionally from 49.3 in September and coming in above the flash estimates of 49.2 for the month.

Any score below 50 indicates that activity in the industry has been contracting.

The industry, which spans services from hospitality, leisure and entertainment, to healthcare, transport and financial services, has been grappling with higher business costs and squeezed household budgets.

Forward-looking survey indicators suggested that service providers will continue to skirt with recession Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Intelligence

It is leading to weaker demand and therefore less new work for services providers.

Despite last month’s downturn being only marginal, optimism among firms has dropped to the lowest level since December last year with tougher business conditions taking a heavy toll, the survey found.

Less than half of services businesses say they are expecting activity to rise in the year ahead.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “A shallow downturn in UK service sector activity persisted in October as businesses struggled to make headway against a backdrop of worsening domestic economic conditions and stretched household budgets.

“Forward-looking survey indicators suggested that service providers will continue to skirt with recession.

“The degree of optimism towards the business outlook was the lowest in 2023 so far, despite relief that interest hikes have taken a pause this autumn.”