UK signs £1.6 billion deal to supply Ukraine with 5,000 air defence missiles

The UK has signed a £1.6 billion deal to supply more than 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine using export finance.

Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) will be made in Northern Ireland, creating 200 jobs.

He added: “This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past.”

The missiles, which are capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets over 6km away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones.

They will be manufactured at the Thales weapons plant in Belfast.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “This new support will help protect Ukraine against drone and missile attacks but it will also help deter further Russian aggression following any end to the fighting.

“This new deal delivers on the UK’s ironclad commitment to step up military support for Ukraine whilst boosting jobs and growth at home.”

The contract will be funded by a loan underwritten by United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF).

In September, the Government announced a £162 million deal to send 650 LMMs to Ukraine.