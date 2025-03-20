UK travellers opting for cheap rooms in Asia, Hostelworld says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK travellers flocking to cheaper destinations in Asia and Central America has weakened sales growth for Hostelworld, despite prices rising in recent months.

The Ireland-based accommodation operator said revenues totalled 92 million euros (£77 million) for 2024, about 1% lower than the previous year.

UK and European travellers “opting for lower-cost destinations” resulted in record bookings in Asia and Central America, but dented sales growth for the business because it meant people were spending less on trips, Hostelworld said.

It also flagged weaker demand for higher-cost European destinations during the year.

This resulted in an 8% year-on-year decline in the average booking value, from 14.36 euros (£12.03) in 2023 to 13.21 euros (£11.07) in 2024.

However, over the first few months of 2025, bed prices have risen in Asia which is set to lift booking values, the company said.

Its profit for the year came in at 9.1 million euros (£7.6 million), up from 5.1 million euros (£4.3 million) the year before.

Hostelworld said it had seen more people booking trips through its app last year – with bookings jumping by 16% – where travellers can also connect with others in the hostels and cities they stay in.

It also relies heavily on word-of-mouth marketing, where customers recommend the platform to other people taking trips.

“In a year marked by lower-than-expected revenue growth, driven by our customers’ preference for lower-cost destinations, our social strategy continued to reduce marketing expenses,” Gary Morrison, Hostelworld’s chief executive, said.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that our distinctive social strategy will continue to be a key differentiator in the online travel market.”