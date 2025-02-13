UK will ‘wait and see’ on Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government will “wait and see” whether tariffs announced by Donald Trump on Friday “actually come to pass”, a senior minister has said.

The US president announced what he called “reciprocal tariffs” on all other countries on Friday evening, claiming it was “fair to all”.

But immediately following his announcement, it was unclear how this would apply to the UK, especially as Mr Trump suggested his policy regarded VAT as a tariff.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and one of Sir Keir Starmer’s most senior ministers, told Sky News on Friday evening it was important not to “overreact” to the announcement from the Trump White House.

Asked what the Government’s response to Mr Trump’s announcement was, Mr McFadden said: “Wait and see what it means, it’s the best reaction to everything over the last month.

“Sometimes tariffs are announced, a couple of days later, they are unannounced.”

He added: “The most sensible thing to do with all of these announcements is to digest them, see if they actually come to pass, and then decide what you do.”

Saying there were still “a lot of unanswered questions” about the extent of the tariffs, he went on: “We took the decision…that we wouldn’t breathlessly chase every headline that was coming out over the last month.

“I think that’s the right decision.”