Union marks three years since coronavirus death of rail worker Belly Mujinga

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A union is marking three years since a railway worker died from coronavirus.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the death of Belly Mujinga should lead to a greater focus on health and safety for workers.

Ms Mujinga worked at Victoria station in central London and was one of the first frontline workers to die with the virus.

She had reported being coughed and spat at by a member of the public on the station concourse and was frightened that this was how she contracted the virus, although no-one was ever charged.

Marios Alexandrou, TSSA interim president, said: “Our thoughts are with Belly’s family and friends on this third anniversary of her death.

“Belly Mujinga was a mother, wife, friend, colleague and union member. Nothing can bring her back, but she lives on in the memory of those who knew her or who learnt her story.

“All of us who were working as key workers through the pandemic know how frightening it was to be at work, especially in those early days when PPE was scarce, vaccines weren’t yet around, and we didn’t fully understand transmission.

“While we remember Belly today, our union continues to fight for safe and healthy workplaces for all of our members across the rail, transport and travel industries and we want more focus put on health and safety for all workers.”