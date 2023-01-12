Union urges Sadiq Khan to intervene in Elizabeth line pay dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London’s mayor is being urged to intervene in a dispute that led to a strike on the new Elizabeth line.

Services on the cross-London rail line were disrupted on Thursday by the walkout by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Prospect.

The TSSA has written to mayor Sadiq Khan, appealing to him to intervene in the dispute about pay and pensions.

Picket lines were mounted in the first strike action on Britain’s newest rail line.

Unions say Elizabeth line staff employed by RfLi are paid up to £30,000 less than colleagues with equivalent roles elsewhere on the Transport for London network.

Frank Ward, TSSA interim general secretary, said: “Despite months of trying to get negotiations with the company over pay there has been no movement.

“This strike action is the only thing so far which has led to anything close to negotiations.

“We’re calling on Sadiq Khan, as mayor of London and chair of the TfL board, to use his influence to encourage negotiations which can resolve this dispute. Elizabeth Line staff deserve nothing less.”