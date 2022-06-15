Unison leader warns of strikes to ‘protect’ public services

Christina McAnea has accused the Government of being ‘corrupt and out of touch’.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 15 June 2022 13:07
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea warns of strikes (Unison/PA)
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea warns of strikes (Unison/PA)
(PA Media)

The leader of the UK’s biggest trade union has warned of strikes to “protect” public services as she launched an attack on the “out of touch” Government over the cost of living crisis.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said ministers were not dealing with the pressures facing workers.

“They don’t understand us because they are not like us,” she told delegates at the union’s annual conference in Brighton, citing reports of Downing Street wallpaper costing £840 a roll.

“For that kind of money, I’d expect it to walk in and apply itself to the wall,” she said, adding that the current crisis was down to “political choices.”

If we have to, we will strike, to protect public service workers and the public services we all depend on.

Christina McAnea, Unison

Recommended

“Instead of making political choices that help the less well-off, this Government is happy to let those who unashamedly profiteered from the pandemic off the hook.”

The billions of pounds “wasted” on personal protective equipment that could not be used would have given public sector workers a decent pay increase this year.

“Instead, we see the very people whose courage and dedication got the country through the pandemic, now having to rely on charity.

“We are witnessing the dying days of a corrupt and out of touch Government. A Government that’s hanging onto power, but out of ideas.”

Ms McAnea said she had asked Unison officials to get “strike ready”, adding: “If we have to, we will strike, to protect public service workers and the public services we all depend on.

“Are we going to sit back and let the liars, cheats and fraudsters in Westminster get away with saying they won’t give us a proper pay rise?

“Are we going to let them get away with saying we need to practise pay restraint?

Recommended

“Just the other day, Boris Johnson said “the union barons will once again protest”.

“Well, conference, he got that right – we will protest. We already know we need to work with other unions across the UK if we’re going to take a stand.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in