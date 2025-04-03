US stocks tank and dollar slumps as Trump tariffs hit trading

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US stocks have suffered steep falls with the top index tanking to a six-month low shortly after opening, as Donald Trump’s tariffs reverberated through the world’s financial markets.

The S&P 500 plummeted about 4% to 5,440 shortly after markets opened in Wall Street – hitting the lowest level since September.

The Dow Jones tumbled around 3.6%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq index plunged nearly 5%.

Mr Trump’s plans for sweeping import levies on countries around the world has sent shockwaves through global markets.

The president said his plans will bolster production in the US and support home-grown goods, but economists have said the short-term impact will be higher prices and slower growth across the economy.

European and UK markets have also been seeing sharp drops in the aftermath of the speech in the White House last night.

The Dax is Germany was down by about 2.8%, and the Cac 40 had plunged 3.3% by late afternoon.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 was falling around 1.5% to a three-month low of 8,476.

The US dollar continued to drop sharply against key currencies on Thursday. It had slumped 2.5% against the euro, at around 0.9, in the afternoon, to hit a six-month low.

It was also tumbling around 1.2% against the pound, at 0.76.

A group of analysts for Barclays said there was a “high risk that the US economy enters a recession this year” in a note published on Thursday.

Inflation is predicted to rise and gross domestic product (GDP) to decrease – which raises the risk of so-called “stagflation” in the economy.

Barclays also said that, if a recession kicks in, firms could announce large-scale layoffs which would send the country’s unemployment rate higher.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for online trading platform IG, said: “The key feature of the last two years and more has been the resilience of the US economy.

“Trump’s tariffs, along with the government job cuts and the potential for massive spending cuts, seem doomed to kill the goose that laid the golden egg.

“Of course Trump and his team hope that their tax cuts and deregulation agenda can create a bounceback that will shock and awe the world, but the pain that has to come first is likely to be brutal for equity markets worldwide.”