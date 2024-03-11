Vanquis warns over hit to profits from motor finance claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Specialist lender Vanquis has warned over a hit to full-year profits after seeing a surge in claims over motor finance deals.

The group said that while it is not part of Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigations in motor financing, it has seen “significant levels of third-party complaint submissions”.

It cautioned that even though the “vast majority” of complaints are not upheld, rising costs of reviewing them will “materially” impact profits.

Vanquis added that income is also being knocked by moves to overhaul its products and pricing and will be “materially lower” than the £583.3 million predicted in the market.

It said that, as a result of the claims costs and lower income, underlying pre-tax profits for 2024 are set to be “substantially lower” than the £75.1 million expected.

The group will describe in detail the initiatives already under way to serve a broader, carefully targeted addressable market with a more extensive customer proposition Vanquis

Ian McLaughlin, chief executive of Vanquis, said: “We have short-term challenges to address but remain confident that the group’s new strategy will deliver good outcomes for our customers and attractive and sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

The FCA last month opened a review into whether people could be owed compensation for being charged too much for car loans after a high number of complaints.

The authority said if it finds that consumers have lost out because of widespread misconduct, it will make sure they get compensation in an orderly and efficient way.

It has been likened to the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal, which saw banks fork out billions of pounds of compensation.

Vanquis said it is looking into taking “proactive legal steps” in the face of soaring and costly third party complaints submissions.

The group – which last year bought former Virgin Money boss Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia’s money-saving app Snoop – said it is taking big steps in the first quarter of 2024 to redevelop its customer proposition and reset pricing.

It expects these measures to help it return to “modest” lending growth from the start of the second quarter.

“However, income is expected to be materially lower than market consensus expectations for 2024,” it said.

But the lender said 2023 underlying profits are still expected to come in at £25 million.

The group is to lay out a new strategy plan on March 27.

“At its strategy seminar, the group will describe in detail the initiatives already under way to serve a broader, carefully targeted addressable market with a more extensive customer proposition,” it said.

“It will also present a detailed route map to achieve significant payback across the business in 2026 from its technology infrastructure investment.”