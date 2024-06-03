Jump to content

Virgin Atlantic announces resumption of Israel flights

The airline will operate a daily flight in each direction between Heathrow and Tel Aviv using Airbus A330 aircraft from September 5.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 03 June 2024 11:37
Virgin Atlantic will resume flights between London Heathrow and Israel in September, the airline has announced (Alamy/PA)
Virgin Atlantic will resume flights between London Heathrow and Israel in September, the airline has announced.

It will operate a daily flight in each direction between Heathrow and Tel Aviv using Airbus A330 aircraft from September 5.

Many carriers suspended flights to Israel in October last year following the start of the country’s conflict with Hamas.

Our return to Tel Aviv on 5 September will be welcome news for customers

Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic

Wizz Air resumed operations to the country in March, with British Airways taking the same action in April.

But easyJet has extended its suspension of Israel flights until at least late October.

Virgin Atlantic also announced a new codeshare partnership with Israel’s El Al, aimed at making it easier for the airlines’ customers to travel with both carriers.

Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, said: “Our return to Tel Aviv on September 5 will be welcome news for customers who have enjoyed our service since 2019, and this time round it’ll be strengthened by our new codeshare partnership with El Al.”

