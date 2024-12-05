Vodafone and Three’s £15bn merger approved by competition watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A £15 billion merger between Vodafone and Three UK has been given the green light by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The landmark telecommunications deal can go ahead if both companies agree to invest billions to roll out a combined 5G network across the UK, the watchdog said.

The companies have also been told to offer shorter-term customer protections which would require the merged company to cap certain mobile tariffs for three years.

Today's approval releases the handbrake on the UK's telecoms industry Margherita Della Valle, Vodaphone

Stuart McIntosh, chairman of the independent inquiry group leading the CMA’s investigation, said the deal is “likely to boost competition in the UK mobile sector and should be allowed to proceed – but only if Vodafone and Three agree to implement our proposed measures”.

Vodafone and Three’s merger will create the UK’s largest mobile operator, with some 27 million customers.

The deal is expected to complete formally during the first half of 2025.

Vodafone will own 51% of the equity and after three years will have the option to buy the rest of the merged company.

​Vodafone chief Margherita Della Valle said the decision “creates a new force in the UK’s telecoms market and unlocks the investment needed to build the network infrastructure the country deserves”.

“Consumers and businesses will enjoy wider coverage, faster speeds and better-quality connections across the UK, as we build the biggest and best network in our home market,” she said.

“Today’s approval releases the handbrake on the UK’s telecoms industry, and the increased investment will power the UK to the forefront of European telecommunications.”

Canning Fok, deputy chairman of CK Hutchison, which owns Three UK, said the merger would make sure “customers across the country benefit from world-beating network quality”.