Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Vodafone cutting 11,000 jobs as boss says group ‘must change’

The cull will impact the group’s UK headquarters in Newbury, Berkshire, as well as markets worldwide.

Holly Williams
Tuesday 16 May 2023 07:59
Mobile phone giant Vodafone’s new boss has revealed plans to slash 11,000 jobs across the group over the next three years as she said the firm “must change” to address its poor performance (Mike Booth/Alamy/PA)
Mobile phone giant Vodafone’s new boss has revealed plans to slash 11,000 jobs across the group over the next three years as she said the firm “must change” to address its poor performance (Mike Booth/Alamy/PA)

Mobile phone giant Vodafone’s new boss has revealed plans to slash 11,000 jobs across the group over the next three years as she said the firm “must change” to address its poor performance.

Margherita Della Valle, recently appointed Vodafone’s group chief executive, said the cull comes as part of a plan to simplify the business.

It will impact the group’s UK headquarters in Newbury, Berkshire, as well as markets worldwide.

We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone

Ms Della Valle said: “Our performance has not been good enough.

Recommended

“To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change.”

“We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness,” she added.

It comes as Vodafone reported a 1.3% drop in full-year earnings to a lower-than-expected 14.7 billion euros (£12.8 billion) and forecast little or no growth in earnings over the current financial year.

The group’s former boss Nick Read, who was ousted abruptly in December due to concerns over the group’s performance, unveiled plans late last year to drive around one billion euros (£883 million) of cost savings.

The firm said at the time it could lead to job losses but did not put a figure on the number of roles being cut.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in