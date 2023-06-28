Jump to content

Watchdogs to announce measures to ‘ease the burden on consumers’

Rishi Sunak said the regulators would set out the plans following a meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

David Hughes
Wednesday 28 June 2023 12:38
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with the chiefs of the main economic regulators on Wednesday morning (PA)
Consumer watchdogs will set out plans to ease the burden of rising prices, Rishi Sunak said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt called in the chiefs of the main economic regulators for crisis talks about protecting people from the impact of high inflation.

He questioned the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), and the regulators for the energy, water and communications sectors at No 11 Downing St on Wednesday morning over what powers they can use to help lower prices amid accusations firms could be profiteering through price hikes.

... they will be making an announcement later about their plans to ensure fairness of pricing and supply chains to ease the burden on consumers

Rishi Sunak

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak told MPs: “The Chancellor met with all the economic regulators this morning and they will be making an announcement later about their plans to ensure fairness of pricing and supply chains to ease the burden on consumers.”

Mr Hunt met with bosses including the CMA’s Sarah Cardell, David Black of Ofwat and Jonathan Brearley of Ofgem.

It comes as Britons have witnessed rampant inflation through sharp jumps across a raft of their household bills, at the same time they swallow soaring mortgage costs due to higher interest rates.

