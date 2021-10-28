Waterloo and City tube line set to reopen after Covid closure

Full weekday services are to resume on a London Underground line for the first time since March last year, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The Waterloo and City line – which connects the City of London with Waterloo railway station – was closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peak weekday services were reintroduced in June as people began to return to workplaces, but no trains run at off-peak times.

TfL said services will run throughout the day from November 22 to make it easier for people to stagger their journeys, and support flexible working.

The transport body said it has been unable to resume full weekday services earlier as drivers have been required to operate trains on the Central line, where demand is higher.

It added that Saturday services on the Waterloo and City line will not be reintroduced “for the foreseeable future”.

Weekday passenger levels on the Tube are around 60% of those pre-pandemic.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “As Londoners and visitors return to the capital, whether that be for work or to enjoy London’s world-class culture and hospitality venues, it’s important that they can travel easily and safely around the city.

“The Waterloo and City line provides another great transport option and a vital link to the City, and the return of a full weekday service is a big boost for the capital’s economy as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”

London Underground managing director Andy Lord said: “The Tube has played an important role during the pandemic and I am proud of the excellent work happening behind the scenes to allow customers to travel with confidence on clean, safe, frequent and reliable services.”