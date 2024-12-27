Wellies, sequins and beer – what we bought in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Music stars Taylor Swift and Oasis, great sporting moments at the Euros and the Olympics, and what felt like an almost entirely rainy year, influenced consumer spending this year.

Here is a month-by-month breakdown of what encouraged us to open our wallets this year.

January

Britons kick off the New Year with a frugal approach as cost-of-living pressures rumble on, choosing to stay at home and indulge in new film and TV releases such as The Traitors and Fool Me Once. The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman’s chunky knitwear and tartan clothing influences fans, reports Hobbycraft, which sees online sales of its knitted jumper patterns rise by 96% compared to the previous period.

Searches for bone broth – said to boost collagen and aid digestion and general health – are up 163% at Waitrose, and #bonebroth has nearly 300 million TikTok views.

Chicken chain Wingstop announced it is aiming to open 15 new restaurants across the UK – its biggest year of expansion since launching in the country in 2018.

February

Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum cream becomes the most successful beauty launch in John Lewis’s history after it hits shelves in February.

The #hashwich, a sandwich made using hash browns instead of bread, takes TikTok by storm. Sales of hash browns increase by 24.8% year on year at Waitrose.

Deliveroo launches a partnership with Ann Summers, allowing consumers to have products from the lingerie and sex toy retailer delivered to their homes “within minutes”.

March

Australians flock to Waitrose when it is announced that stores will start stocking Tim Tam chocolate bars, known as “Aussie gold”. Searches for Tim Tams at waitrose.com the next day rise 202%. The treat consists of two malted biscuits coated in a layer of chocolate with a chocolate cream filling.

One in seven adult British smokers say they use menthol-flavoured cigarettes despite them being banned since 2020, according to a study.April

The month becomes the sixth wettest April of the last 189 years, sending sales of dehumidifiers shooting up 22% at John Lewis.

Sales of umbrellas rocket by 94% compared to the previous year, while wellie sales are up 43%.

May

As England and Scotland prepare for their opening Euros matches, 6% of shoppers plan to buy a new TV or electronic device to watch and keep up with their team and 4% plan to buy official merchandise, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) reports.

Separate figures from Adobe show a 14.4% increase in spending on TVs compared with normal levels as armchair fans prepare to tune in at home, while online sales of England football shirts and other team merchandise increase by 115%.

June

England’s progression through the Euros tournament sees football fans driving beer sales up by an average of 13% on the days that the team play compared with the same day in the previous week. However, with many matches played on “school nights”, Britons opt for moderation, sending spending on no and low-alcohol beer up by 38% on matchdays.

Meanwhile, the soggy summer has seen sales of cold and flu treatments jump by 35%, while sun cream sales are down by 10% and sales of artificial tan rise by 16% compared with the year before when the UK enjoyed the warmest June on record.

England’s stunning string of Euros wins is largely attributed to the team’s use of pickle juice to offset cramping. Pickle juice searches at waitrose.com hit an all-time high in mid-June and pickled gherkin sales are up 7% year on year.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour finally arrives in the UK. Between June 7 and June 22 – the first UK leg of her tour – searches for girls’ sequin dresses shoot up 357% on the year at John Lewis, while sequin skirt searches jump 98%.

July

Football fans spend £10 million on beer on the day of the Euro 2024 final, the most spent on a Sunday in more than three years.

Shoppers send sales of wine up by 35%, nuts by 60% and crisps by 10% on the Friday of the Olympics opening ceremony, compared with the week before.

Taylor Swift mania continues in full force, with Hobbycraft reporting online sales of its Friendship Bracelets Kit rising by 90% between June and August. Sales of beads rose by 21% and its beading thread saw a 136% uplift.

August

The Oasis comeback tour sells out within hours of dates going on sale on August 31. Throughout the day, hundreds of thousands of fans sit in online queues in the hope of being able to buy a first-hand view of a tour that comes 15 years after the group disbanded in an acrimonious split.

Cucumber sales rise by 17.5% at Waitrose in mid-August thanks to TikTok’s grip on young food lovers. A cucumber salad recipe from Logan Moffitt (aka the cucumber guy with his 4.8 million followers) is so popular that farmers in Iceland struggle to keep up with demand

Wingstop announces it was to open six more shops this year, adding 300 new jobs to its 2,500-strong workforce, while McDonald’s says it plans to open more than 200 restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years, its largest expansion programme for more than 20 years.

September

Air fryers are now the third most-used appliance in British kitchens after toasters and microwave ovens, according to a Good Food annual survey.

The unusually wet weather in September sees hot chocolate sales surge by 28%, soup by 10% and home baking by 7%, Kantar reports.

The cold weather sees rice pudding recipe searches up 66%, while searches for other warming comfort food favourites including plum and blackberry cobbler are up 150%.

October

Halloween continues its surging popularity in the UK, with Kantar reporting that 3.2 million households bought at least one pumpkin, while spending on confectionery hit £525 million as sales of chocolates and sweets climb by 13% and 7% respectively.

November

Chicken wings, Caesar salads and a whole Waitrose cucumber are the UK’s top trending food deliveries of this year, Deliveroo reports.

The most popular UK food delivery is the dish of eight boneless wings from Wingstop.

December

Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid is the best-selling book of the year on Amazon’s UK platform, while Rory Stewart’s memoir Politics On The Edge tops the biography category.

John Lewis reports that sales of boxed Christmas cards are down 23% on last year, and individual Christmas cards are down 15%. Their fortunes will not have been helped by the fact that a first-class stamp now costs an eye-watering £1.65.