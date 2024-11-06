Wetherspoon boss warns over price hikes after Budget tax rises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The boss of Wetherspoon has warned over price rises after the autumn Budget, as he said the pub chain’s tax bill will jump by two thirds next year.

Tim Martin, Wetherspoon’s chairman, said he believes “all hospitality businesses” are planning to pass on higher costs through price hikes.

He said: “Cost inflation, which had jumped to elevated levels in 2022, slowly abated in the following two years, but has now jumped substantially again following the Budget.

“All hospitality businesses, we believe, plan to increase prices, as a result.

“Wetherspoon will, as always, make every attempt to stay as competitive as possible.”

Wetherspoon, which runs nearly 800 pubs across the country, said its tax and business costs are expected to increase by about £60 million over the next tax year.

This includes an estimated 67% increase in national insurance contributions.

Last week Chancellor Rachel Reeves presented her first Budget, which she said met the Government’s promise not to increase taxes for “working people”.

But she introduced £40 billion a year in extra taxes to put more money into schools, hospitals, transport and houses.

This included plans to increase the rate of employer national insurance from April next year, which would raise £25.7 billion by 2029 to 2030.

On Tuesday, the chief executive of Primark’s parent company said he felt “the weight of tax rises” in the Budget were falling on the UK high street, as he said the company’s national insurance bill would rise by “tens of millions” of pounds.

Meanwhile, Wetherspoon said its sales grew about 6% in the 14 weeks to November 3, compared with the same period last year.

Mr Martin said this marked “record” sales for the first quarter of the group’s financial year.

The company will open nine pubs this year, including at London Bridge station and Fulham Broadway underground in London and Manchester Airport, and has sold five pubs in 2024.