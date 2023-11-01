WeWork shares plunge on reported plans to file for bankruptcy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WeWork has seen shares plunge in after-hours trading following reports that the troubled flexible office-sharing firm is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The US-listed group saw shares tumble by more than a third in extended trading overnight after it was reported it is planning to seek a so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection order as early as next week.

Filing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy means a company intends to reorganise its debts and assets to have a fresh start, while remaining in business.

WeWork declined to comment on what it said is “speculation”.

The New York-based group has been struggling with a huge debt pile and mammoth losses and has already seen its share price decimated, falling around 96% this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, WeWork said it had entered into an agreement with creditors for a temporary postponement of payments for some of its debts after skipping interest payments earlier this month and with the grace period soon to end.

The firm had already warned in August that it faced “substantial doubt” over its ability to continue as a going concern.

At the time it blamed the difficult US commercial property market and a weaker-than-expected performance.

The group has also seen an exodus of top management, with former chief executive Sandeep Mathrani quitting earlier this year. He was replaced by David Tolley.