What does collective action by GPs mean for patients?

GPs in England have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking unprecedented industrial action, but what does this mean and what are the potential impacts on patients?

More than 8,500 family doctors took part in a ballot by the British Medical Association (BMA), with 98.3% voting in favour of collective action.

– Why are GPs staging industrial action?

The BMA has argued that the new GP contract, which will see services given a 1.9% funding increase for 2024/25, means many surgeries will struggle to stay financially viable.

GPs launched a formal dispute over the issue in April after a referendum carried out by the union found 99% of 19,000 GPs rejected the contract.

The ballot, which closed earlier this week, received votes from more than 8,500 GPs, according to the BMA, with 98.3% voting in favour of collective action.

Patients sitting in the waiting room at a GP practice (Anthony Delvin/PA) ( PA Wire )

– When will it begin?

Collective action by GPs in England begins on August 1.

– How long is action expected to last?

It could potentially last for months. Earlier this week, Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chairwoman of the BMA’s England General Practitioners Committee, told the PA news agency that action has been designed to be “easy, sustainable and effective” because it could last “week on week on week, month, on month on month”.

– What action can GPs take during this period?

The BMA is recommending a list of 10 actions to surgeries, with practices able to choose how many they implement.

These include GPs limiting the number of patients seen per day to 25, potentially choosing to stop performing work they are not formally contracted to do, and choosing not to share patient data unless it is in the best interests of the patient.

The BMA also recommends surgeries stop “rationing referrals, investigations, and admissions​” by referring patients for specialist care when clinically appropriate.

– Will I still be able to see my GP?

Yes. GP practices are still required to open from 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday during collective action.

NHS England has urged patients to come forward for care as usual.

– How will patients be impacted?

Dr Bramall-Stainer previously told PA if action is taken effectively “it will bring the NHS to a standstill very quickly – but not for patients (for) all the NHS admin, the policymakers who have put in place these decisions that aren’t helping patients.”

However, experts have warned collective action could impact the public and the wider health service.

NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said the action “will hit patients hard as wider NHS services feel the knock-on effects” while think tank The King’s Fund said the action could result in “thousands” of people turning to services like 111, pharmacies and A&E departments.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Health Secretary Wes Streeting also warned collective action “will only punish patients”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

– When was the last time GPs took action?

The last time GPs took “collective action” was in 1964 when family doctors collectively handed in undated resignations to the Wilson government, according to Dr Bramall-Stainer.

This led to reform including the Family Doctor Charter of 1965.

A proportion of GPs staged industrial action in 2012 in protest against increases in pension contributions and a later retirement age for doctors.

Estimates suggest that between a fifth and a third of practises took part in the action.

Dr Bramall-Stainer has previously said she aspires to talk to the current Government about a Family Doctor Charter 2025 – 60 years on from the original.