What score did my train operator get for family-friendly travel?
The Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains assessed rail companies across Britain.
Train companies have been assessed on how easy they make it for families with young children to travel.
Here are the scores for each operator, according to the Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains:
TfL Rail: 3.5 points
c2c: 3 points
London North Eastern Railway: 2.5 points
Merseyrail: 2.5 points
Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink): 2.5 points
Southeastern: 2 points
Hull Trains: 1.5 points
Lumo: 1.5 points
Transport for Wales: 1.5 points
Avanti West Coast: 1 point
CrossCountry: 1 point
Grand Central: 1 point
ScotRail: 1 point
The following operators did not respond to requests for information: Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway, Eurostar, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London Northwestern Railway, Northern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Railway.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.