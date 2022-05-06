What score did my train operator get for family-friendly travel?

The Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains assessed rail companies across Britain.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 06 May 2022 09:49
Train companies have been assessed on how they well support families with young children (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Train companies have been assessed on how easy they make it for families with young children to travel.

Here are the scores for each operator, according to the Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains:

TfL Rail: 3.5 points

c2c: 3 points

London North Eastern Railway: 2.5 points

Merseyrail: 2.5 points

Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink): 2.5 points

Southeastern: 2 points

Hull Trains: 1.5 points

Lumo: 1.5 points

Transport for Wales: 1.5 points

Avanti West Coast: 1 point

CrossCountry: 1 point

Grand Central: 1 point

ScotRail: 1 point

The following operators did not respond to requests for information: Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway, Eurostar, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London Northwestern Railway, Northern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Railway.

