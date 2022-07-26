What time are the last trains during Wednesday’s rail strike?
The latest rail strike will see services start later and finish earlier than normal.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union workers employed by Network Rail and 14 rail operators will take part in a one-day stoppage on July 27 while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.
Here are the times of some of the last trains expected to run on Wednesday afternoon under the reduced services, according to Network Rail:
From London to:
Birmingham – 4.03pm
Brighton – 5.50pm
Bristol – 5.13pm
Edinburgh – 2pm
Leeds – 3.05pm
Liverpool – 2.56pm
Manchester – 3.40pm
Newcastle – 2.48pm
Norwich – 4.30pm
Nottingham – 4.31pm
Sheffield – 3.40pm
Southampton – 5pm
To London from:
Birmingham – 4.14pm
Brighton – 5.40pm
Bristol – 5pm
Edinburgh – 1.05pm
Leeds – 3.45pm
Liverpool – 3.56pm
Manchester – 3.27pm
Newcastle – 2.40pm
Norwich – 4pm
Nottingham – 4.16pm
Sheffield – 4pm
Southampton – 4.59pm
