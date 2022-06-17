When are rail strikes happening, are trains running and are there cancellations?

Train operators have been updating the public with information on services ahead of next week’s rail strikes.

Rail workers are walking out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

There will also be disruption on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

– Avanti West Coast

A “significantly reduced timetable” will be in place on the three days.

Services from London Euston will run every hour to Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston.

North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days.

Trains will not be calling at Stockport, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent or Runcorn, and these stations will be closed.

Customers with existing tickets for travel from Tuesday to Sunday can claim a full refund with further sales suspended to “help reduce disruption and overcrowding”.

– c2c

It will operate fewer than a third of normal services between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

This will include two trains per hour from London Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon, and the same frequency from London Fenchurch Street to Pitsea via Rainham.

No trains will run via Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

– Caledonian Sleeper

All departures are cancelled between Monday and Friday.

– Chiltern Railways

On Tuesday, services will be unable to call at stations operated by London Underground.

Across the three days no trains will run north of Banbury, to Oxford, or to Aylesbury via Amersham.

One train an hour each way will run to Banbury, Aylesbury via High Wycombe and between Aylesbury and Amersham (except Tuesday).

The service will start from around 7.30am, with morning trains not arriving in London until after 9am.

The final train from the capital will leave at 4.45pm.

– CrossCountry

No services will run from Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central, Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport across the three days.

A “very limited service” is to run between Bristol Parkway and Plymouth and Birmingham New Street and Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverley.

Just one train per hour is to run between Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly, Leicester, Leeds and York and Reading.

It warned of the possibility of last minute changes to the timetable.

– East Midlands Railway

Services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with no direct trains between Luton and London St Pancras on Saturday and Sunday.

Just one train per hour will run in each direction on most routes.

– Gatwick Express

No service on strike days.

A Sunday service will run on the days after the strikes, beginning after 7.15am and finishing early.

– Grand Central

In most cases just three trains in each direction will be running on strike days.

Although there is a full timetable planned on the other days, some services have been cancelled or will start later.

– Great Northern

No more than two trains per hour will run between King’s Cross to Ely, Cambridge, Peterborough, Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage via Hertford North.

On strike days, the last trains will finish in the afternoon.

– Great Western Railway

A number of services will not be running on strike days, including all those in Cornwall and Devon and on South Wales main line, Heart of Wessex line, Severn Beach line, North Cotswolds line and South Cotswolds line.

On Saturday, Greenford branch line services will not run.

There will be an “extremely limited service” on other routes, which will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

– Greater Anglia

A very reduced service on London routes will be running, with no regional or branch lines trains and no rail replacements buses.

No more than two trains per hour will run into the capital, starting from 7.30am and finishing by 6.30pm.

– Heathrow Express

Services will be “significantly affected” during the week, with a half hourly service operating between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days.

– Hull Trains

On strike days, trains will only run between Doncaster and London King’s Cross from 7.30am and 6.30pm.

– London North Eastern Railway

Around 38% of its usual trains will be running, which are likely to be very busy.

The last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh is at 2pm, while the final service to Leeds will depart at 3.05pm

The last train from Edinburgh to London is at 12.30pm, with the final departure from Leeds at 3.45pm.

– London Northwestern Railway

Jus two trains per hour between London Euston and Northampton, and one per hour between Birmingham New Street and Northampton.

No trains will operate between London Euston and Crewe.– LumoThere will be “some disruption” to services throughout the week, but as many as possible will run.

– MerseyrailThere will be no train services and no rail replacement buses on strike days

– Northern

Services will not be operating on most routes, with a “very limited” number of trains on the few running lines, including those from Leeds.

– ScotRail

No trains will run north of Glasgow or Edinburgh on strike days.

Just two trains per hour will run between the cities via Falkirk.

They will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

– South Western Railway

A “severely limited service” will run between 7.15am and 6.30pm on strike days, and only on some routes.

This includes only four trains per hour between London Waterloo and Woking, and two per hour between London Waterloo and Basingstoke.

– Southeastern

Most stations and routes will be closed and a “severely reduced” service will run on strike days.

Where trains are not running, people will be unable to travel.

– Southern

Many stations and routes will be closed, with just two trains running per hour from London Bridge and London Victoria to south-east London and the coast.Services will run on the Brighton Mainline to London Bridge and London Victoria, with additional trains from Tattenham Corner, Epsom Downs, Sutton and West Croydon, via Crystal Palace.

– Stansted Express

A reduced frequency will be in place, with later first trains and earlier last trains.

There will be two trains an hour, with no services running from Stansted Airport to Norwich and Cambridge.

– Thameslink

Generally two trains per hour will run both north and south.

There will be far fewer trains than normal on strike days, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

– TransPennine Express

Most services will see a “significant reduction” of trains.

Yarm, Scarborough, Seamer, Malton, Selby, Brough and Hull stations will be completely closed with no services calling there on strike days:

There will also be significant disruption on Wednesday and Friday.

– Transport for Wales

On Tuesday and Thursday a reduced service will run between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, with replacement bus services between Radyr and Cardiff Central.

There will be a reduced service between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Pontypridd, with replacement buses in operation between Radyr and Cardiff Central on Saturday.

All other services will be suspended.

-West Midlands Railway

A number of services will not be running during the week.

Strike days will see a “very limited service”, as will Wednesday and Friday.