Which Wilko stores are closing? List reveals the 111 shops that will shut next week
Firm will close the 111 stores by Thursday next week
Wilko has revealed the locations of its stores which will close for good next week.
Administrators said on Tuesday that 111 more stores will serve customers for a final time next week.
The firm will close 37 stores after trading on Sunday, 24 September, a further 37 on Tuesday, 26 September and another 37 on Thursday, 28 September.
The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its closure process last week.
All of Wilko’s 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.
Below we take a look at which Wilko stores will shut for good next week:
The following stores will shut on Sunday, 24 September:
- Altrincham, Greater Manchester
- Ashton, Greater Manchester
- Barry, Wales
- Bridgwater, Somerset
- Cleveleys, Lancashire
- Cockermouth, Cumbria
- Crossgates, Leeds
- Darlington, County Durham
- Dartford, Kent
- Dereham, Norfolk
- Giltbrook, Nottingham
- Great Malvern, Worcestershire
- Haverfordwest, Wales
- Headingley, West Yorkshire
- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Ilkeston, Derbyshire
- Killingworth, North Tyneside
- Lichfield, Staffordshire
- Louth, Lincolnshire
- Market Drayton, Shropshire
- Northfield, Birmingham
- Oakham, Rutland
- Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
- Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Ramsgate, Kent
- Skelmersdale, Lancashire
- Staines, Surrey
- Strood, Kent
- Stroud, Gloucestershire
- Thamesmead, Greater London
- Thetford, Norfolk
- Trowbridge, Wiltshire
- Walthamstow, Greater London
- Warrington, Lancashire
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Winton, Dorset
- Yiewsley, Greater London
The following stores will shut on Tuesday, 26 September:
- Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Alnwick, Northumberland
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales
- Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Blyth, Northumberland
- Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands
- Brentwood, Essex
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Chester Le Street, County Durham
- Gillingham, Kent
- Gloucester, Gloucestershire
- Greenwich, London
- Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands
- Harlow, Essex
- Hartlepool, County Durham
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lewisham, London
- Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
- Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
- Newark, Nottinghamshire
- Nuneaton, Warwickshire
- Rainham, London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- South Shields, Tyne and Wear
- Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Watford, Hertfordshire
- Wellington, Somerset
- Whitehaven, Cumbria
- Wigston, Leicestershire
- Worksop, Nottinghamshire
- Yeovil, Somerset
The following stores will shut on Thursday, 28 September:
- Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Bedminster, Bristol
- Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Chippenham, Wiltshire
- Clowne, Derbyshire
- Corby, Northamptonshire
- Cowley, Oxfordshire
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Fareham, Hampshire
- Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
- Gravesend, Kent
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Kenilworth, Warwickshire
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kings Lynn, Norfolk
- Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
- Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Mildenhall, Suffolk
- Newbury, Berkshire
- Northallerton, North Yorkshire
- Redditch, Worcestershire
- Redhill, Surrey
- Retford, Nottinghamshire
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Rushden, Northamptonshire
- Spalding, Lincolnshire
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Syston, Leicestershire
- Wallasey, Merseyside
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire