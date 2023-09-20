For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wilko has revealed the locations of its stores which will close for good next week.

Administrators said on Tuesday that 111 more stores will serve customers for a final time next week.

The firm will close 37 stores after trading on Sunday, 24 September, a further 37 on Tuesday, 26 September and another 37 on Thursday, 28 September.

The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its closure process last week.

All of Wilko’s 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.

Below we take a look at which Wilko stores will shut for good next week:

The following stores will shut on Sunday, 24 September:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Barry, Wales

Bridgwater, Somerset

Cleveleys, Lancashire

Cockermouth, Cumbria

Crossgates, Leeds

Darlington, County Durham

Dartford, Kent

Dereham, Norfolk

Giltbrook, Nottingham

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Haverfordwest, Wales

Headingley, West Yorkshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Louth, Lincolnshire

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Northfield, Birmingham

Oakham, Rutland

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ramsgate, Kent

Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Staines, Surrey

Strood, Kent

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Thamesmead, Greater London

Thetford, Norfolk

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Warrington, Lancashire

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Winton, Dorset

Yiewsley, Greater London

The following stores will shut on Tuesday, 26 September:

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands

Alnwick, Northumberland

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blyth, Northumberland

Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Brentwood, Essex

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Chester Le Street, County Durham

Gillingham, Kent

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Greenwich, London

Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands

Harlow, Essex

Hartlepool, County Durham

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lewisham, London

Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Rainham, London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wellington, Somerset

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wigston, Leicestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yeovil, Somerset

The following stores will shut on Thursday, 28 September: