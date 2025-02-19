Where inflation accelerated in January – and where it eased

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The jump last month in the overall rate of inflation to 3% was driven by changes in plane and bus fares, along with price rises across a range of everyday items including coffee, chocolate and fruit juice.

The average cost of air travel fell by only 2.0% year-on-year, a much smaller drop than is typical for January, and followed a large fall of 26.0% in December.

Bus and coach fares leapt by 8.7% year-on-year, after rising by just 0.7% in December, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Inflation accelerated for many household groceries, including coffee, which was up 11.6% in price in January compared with 0.2% in December; butter (up 18.3% in January, up 10.2% in December); chocolate (14.1% in January, 11.7% in December); fruit and vegetable juices (6.2% in January, 2.5% in December); and cheese (2.5% in January, 0.9% in December).

Some products swung from negative to positive inflation.

The average price of pizza and quiche fell 4.6% year-on-year in December, then rose 0.7% in January; frozen vegetables were down 0.2% in December but jumped 2.0% last month; and carpets and rugs saw a drop of 2.9% followed by a rise of 0.8%.

Other items experienced a slowing down in price cuts.

Fridges and freezers were down 4.1% year-on-year in December, but this slowed to a drop of just 0.6% in January.

Washing machines and dishwashers fell by only 0.4%, after a decrease of 2.8% in December.

Both petrol and diesel recorded a negative rate of inflation last month, but by a smaller margin than in December, reflecting a rise in the cost of filling up at the pumps.

The average price of petrol in January was down 2.0% year-on-year, compared with a fall of 4.6% the previous month, while diesel fell 2.8% compared with a previous drop of 5.8%.

Not everything jumped in cost last month, however.

Prices fell faster for pasta and couscous in January (down 5.9% year-on-year) than December (down 2.4%), as they did for sugar (down 2.1% in January, down 0.6% in December), men’s shoes (down 2.0% in January, down 1.2% in December) and rice (down 3.0% in January, down 2.7% in December).

Annual inflation slowed for olive oil, up 16.6% compared with 22.3% in December; for potatoes, up 3.0% compared with 6.5%; and children’s shoes, up 1.4% compared with 4.6%.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to December, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to January.

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the change:

Coffee: December up 0.2, January up 11.6%Butter: Dec up 10.2%, Jan up 18.3%Bus & coach travel: Dec up 0.7%, Jan up 8.7%Pizza & quiche: Dec down 4.6%, Jan up 0.7%Fruit & vegetable juices: Dec up 2.5%, Jan up 6.2%Carpets & rugs: Dec down 2.9%, Jan up 0.8%Mineral or spring waters: Dec up 1.6%, Jan up 4.4%Chocolate: Dec up 11.7%, Jan up 14.1%Frozen vegetables other than potatoes: Dec down 0.2%, Jan up 2.0%Cheese & curd: Dec up 0.9%, Jan up 2.5%Breakfast cereals: Dec up 1.0%, Jan up 2.5%Women’s clothes: Dec up 3.4%, Jan up 4.2%Crisps: Dec up 2.0%, Jan up 2.7%Ready meals: Dec up 1.1%, Jan up 1.6%

– Examples where inflation has eased:

Olive oil: Dec up 22.3%, Jan up 16.6%Coffee machines & tea makers: Dec down 0.8%, Jan down 5.6%Pasta & couscous: Dec down 2.4%, Jan down 5.9%Potatoes: Dec up 6.5%, Jan up 3.0%Children’s footwear: Dec up 4.6%, Jan up 1.4%Ice cream: Dec up 3.9%, Jan up 2.2%Tea: Dec up 5.2%, Jan up 4.3%Fresh or chilled fish: Dec up 3.4%, Jan up 2.6%Men’s clothes: Dec up 1.5%, Jan up 0.9%Eggs: Dec up 4.6%, Jan up 4.1%Dried fruit & nuts: Dec up 6.4%, Jan up 5.9%Heaters & air conditioners: Dec up 2.6%, Jan up 2.1%Restaurants & cafes: Dec up 3.8%, Jan up 3.5%