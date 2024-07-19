Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Whitehall cleaners and security guards suspend strike after fresh pay offer

The workers at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero were due to commence industrial action on Monday.

Alan Jones
Friday 19 July 2024 18:22
Workers were set to go on strike at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Alamy/PA)
Workers were set to go on strike at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Alamy/PA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Cleaners, security guards and workers in Whitehall have suspended strike action planned for Monday after receiving an improved pay offer and other benefits.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) employed by outsourcing giant ISS at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero were due to take five days’ action after the weekend.

But after intensive talks with management and the Government resulted in improved offers, the union said there was room to potentially negotiate a final deal.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “While we’re pleased to have received an improved offer from the employer, the Government must deliver its pre-election promise of bringing about the biggest wave of insourcing of public services in a generation.

“They should start by bringing this ISS contract in-house and ending the two-tier workforce.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in