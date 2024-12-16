Daniel Kretinsky: The Czech sphinx billionaire buying Royal Mail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The sale of Royal Mail’s owner to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has been approved by the UK Government.

The deal, worth £3.6 billion, will see the businessman’s company, EP Group, gain control of the 500-year old postal service.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed the Government had secured a raft of legally binding commitments with Mr Kretinsky’s EP Group over the postal service, including protecting the one-price-goes-anywhere delivery commitment and a pledge to keep Royal Mail headquartered in the UK.

Mr Kretinsky and International Distribution Services agreed to a deal worth £3.6 billion – or £5.3 billion including debt – in May but had been waiting for approval from the Government, which must sanction the takeover given the national importance of Royal Mail and the postal service in the UK.

Mr Kretinsky – nicknamed the Czech sphinx – has since made several further concessions to gain approval, including giving the Government a “golden share” in the postal service, meaning it will need to approve any key changes to Royal Mail’s ownership, headquarters location and tax residency.

Here, we look at who Mr Kretinsky is and what the new ownership could mean for the historic British company.

Who is Daniel Kretinsky?

The 49-year-old, known as the “Czech sphinx” reportedly because of his quiet, inscrutable style, built his career as an entrepreneur and lawyer.

He has a net worth of £6 billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, which climbed by £2 billion over the course of a year.

He built his fortune in the energy industry, and has assets spanning the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands and the UK.

They include Eustream, which moves Russian gas via pipelines running through Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

open image in gallery EP Group has said it wants to invest in services like Royal Mail’s new parcel lockers (Royal Mail/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Kretinsky already owned a 27% shareholder in Royal Mail’s parent company, International Distribution Services (IDS) through his company EP Group.

The company has previously highlighted its experience in owning national infrastructure, and said it views IDS as a “strong business with solid foundations and the potential to become one of the leading postal logistics groups in Europe”.

Mr Kretinsky and IDS agreed a deal worth £3.6 billion – or £5.3 billion including debt – in May, but had been waiting for the UK Government to give it the go-ahead.

What else does he invest in?

Mr Kretinsky is known for having significant interests in football through the ownership of several clubs, including his boyhood club Sparta Prague, as well as a 27% stake in West Ham United.

He has also built up holdings in several well-known British brands, including a 10% stake in supermarket giant Sainsbury’s and sportswear retailer Footlocker.

Mr Kretinsky has a 25% stake in an exclusive private island resort in the Maldives, called Velaa.

And he owns one of Britain’s most expensive homes, the 15-bedroom Heath Hall mansion in Hampstead, which he bought for £65 million in 2015 and reportedly once rented out to Justin Bieber during a UK tour.

The takeover approach attracted significant scrutiny this year, and needed to be sanctioned by the Government given the national importance of Royal Mail and the postal service in the UK.

Mr Kretinsky has indicated that he wants to modernise Royal Mail, including investing in services like parcel lockers to compete with giants like Amazon, Evri and InPost.

EP Group has also previously backed IDS’s ambitions to reform the universal service obligation (USO) which it argued has held back Royal Mail’s transformation and made it harder for it to keep up with rapidly rising competition in the parcels market.

Nevertheless, the firm made a series to commitments to protect Royal Mail, relating to its postal service obligations and UK identity, as part of the agreement with the Government.

The Government will also need to approve any key changes to the delivery firm’s ownership, headquarters location and tax residency.